Senator Cherargei Rebukes Kenyans Who Celebrated Raila’s AUC Loss

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has applauded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for his strong performance in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship race, where he finished second after an intense contest.

Speaking during a Senate session in Nairobi on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Cherargei acknowledged Raila’s resilience, highlighting the demanding nature of the election, which went through seven rounds of voting.

“It’s not easy to go seven rounds. We know some people who last only one minute and 59 seconds, but at his age, Raila Odinga managed to push through all seven rounds in the African Union,” Cherargei remarked, drawing laughter from the chamber.

However, he took issue with Kenyans who celebrated Raila’s loss, arguing that it was not an individual defeat but a setback for the entire nation.

“I was disappointed to see some people, both in certain parts of the country and on social media, cheering Raila’s loss. Raila didn’t lose anything—it is Kenya that lost. For the people who celebrated, we tell them riswa na washindwe katika jina la Yesu Kristo (may they be defeated in the name of Jesus Christ),” he declared.

Cherargei also dismissed claims that Raila’s loss could create political rifts, asserting that those hoping to use the situation to undermine President William Ruto’s government would be disappointed.

“Many people thought that when Raila lost the AUC, some people would be used to fight the government. Woe unto them; it will not happen,” he remarked.