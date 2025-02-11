Health Ministry Issues Food Safety Directive to Schools After Embu Poisoning Incident

The Ministry of Health has directed all schools to strictly comply with the Kenya School Meals, Food Safety, and Quality Guidelines to protect students from food-related illnesses.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 10, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni stressed the importance of maintaining high hygiene and sanitation standards in all school food handling areas.

“Schools are advised to strictly adhere to the Kenya School Meals, Food Safety and Quality Guidelines and to implement proper hygiene and sanitation practices in all food handling areas,” she stated.

PS Muthoni urged school administrators to prioritize student health and safety by implementing stringent food safety protocols and ensuring a clean learning environment.

She also instructed public health officers overseeing school sanitation and food safety to increase food inspections and enforce regulations under the Food, Drugs, and Chemical Substances Act and the Public Health Act.

Embu Food Poisoning Incident

The Ministry’s directive comes after 68 students from St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Igumori, Embu County, were hospitalized following a suspected food poisoning case.

Reports indicate the students suffered severe stomach pain, diarrhea, and vomiting after consuming a common meal at the school. Preliminary investigations suggest that contaminated beef may have triggered the outbreak.

No Cause for Alarm

PS Muthoni reassured the public that there is no need for panic, as all affected students have received medical attention and are now out of danger.

“The general public, parents, and students are hereby assured that the situation is under control and there should be no panic over the same. The affected students have received the necessary medical attention and are out of danger,” she stated.

She confirmed that the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards is working closely with the County Government of Embu to fully address the situation.