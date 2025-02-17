Salasya Proposes Retirement for Raila Odinga, Says 2027 Is Not an Option

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has once again stirred the political scene, declaring that he will run for president in the 2027 general elections—on one condition. If Raila Odinga throws his hat in the ring, Salasya says he will be on the ballot to ensure the opposition leader receives no votes from the Western region.

In a social media post on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Salasya asserted that Kenya is entering a new political era, promising change and freedom while calling on young leaders to rally behind the youth.

“Raila akisimama president I will be also on the presidential ballot to ensure he doesn’t get any single vote from Western. A new Kenya has begun and change is coming freedom is coming and as young leaders, we shall stand firm with young people,” he wrote.

Salasya also reacted to Odinga’s unsuccessful bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson seat, insisting the former Prime Minister has no political future in 2027 beyond retirement.

To solidify this, he proposed a comprehensive retirement package for Odinga, including a security detail, official vehicles, and a retirement home in Narok County, alternating with his Opodo Farm residence in Bondo, Siaya County.

“There’s no Plan B for him. The only plan for him is to be put on retirement benefits with 10 securities, three vehicles, one chase car a Retirement home in Narok atakuwa akibadilisha na Opodo farm in Bondo, 2 doctors etc,” Salasya added.