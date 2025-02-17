Kalonzo Musyoka Accuses Ruto of Sabotaging Raila’s AU Leadership Bid

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has explained why Raila Odinga lost the African Union Chairperson election held on Saturday.

Odinga lost to Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, who secured 33 votes to clinch the seat.

Speaking during a church service in Kitui, Kalonzo accused President William Ruto of playing a role in Odinga’s defeat, blaming Kenya’s strained relations with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) states for the loss.

“The biggest loser is not Raila Odinga, it is William Ruto. He is the one who has tainted the image of the country,” Kalonzo declared.

He pointed out that the 16-member SADC bloc had issues with Ruto, which led to their reluctance to support Kenya’s candidate.

“The 16-member bloc of SADC had problems with Ruto, and that’s why he called on a meeting and no one came. Hence the need to call another meeting in Dar es Salaam.”

“That is one major reason because that bloc of 16 decided to vote for their person in round 2, remember Raila had 22 votes, and when the other Madagascar candidate pulled out the whole of SADC supported Djibouti because they had a problem with William Ruto. We have to tell each other the truth,” he added.

Kalonzo explained that Odinga initially had 22 votes, but when Madagascar’s candidate withdrew, SADC rallied behind Djibouti instead, citing their dissatisfaction with Ruto’s leadership.

During the same service, Kalonzo claimed that DRC President Felix Tshisekedi was angered by Kenya’s perceived support for Rwanda in the DRC conflict. He suggested that this diplomatic tension further influenced the outcome of the Addis Ababa vote, ultimately costing Odinga the AU leadership position.