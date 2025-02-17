Detectives Uncover Disturbing Truth Behind Four-Year-Old Boy’s Death in Nairobi

Detectives have arrested a mother and her friend in connection with the tragic death of a four-year-old boy in Nairobi.

On December 9, 2024, Melvin Owuor and her friend took the child’s lifeless body to the Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary. However, after reporting the incident to the police as instructed by morgue officials, they failed to return.

Suspicion grew when both women switched off their phones, prompting the mortician to alert authorities at Mowlem Police Station.

Detectives from Dandora, working alongside the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), launched an investigation that uncovered disturbing details about the child’s final moments.

Initially, Owuor claimed that her son had died in his sleep. However, investigations revealed that the boy succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by his mother after he soiled himself.

Authorities later confirmed that Owuor was the boy’s biological mother.

“It was uncovered that Melvin Owuor is the biological mother of the deceased child; a revelation that has added an even darker layer to the already heartbreaking case of the boy’s untimely death,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported.

Owuor and her friend remain in custody as detectives continue to piece together the full details of the case. Authorities have vowed to ensure justice is served, holding those responsible accountable for their actions.