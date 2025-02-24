Over 99kg of Heroin Worth KSh 297M Burned in Mombasa

Authorities have destroyed over 99 kilograms of heroin and nearly one kilogram of cocaine, marking a major milestone in the country’s fight against drug trafficking.

The illicit substances, valued at over KSh 297 million, were incinerated at the Bamburi Cement facility in Mombasa, in an exercise witnessed by court officials, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Government Chemist, and senior police officers.

These drugs were seized in multiple crackdowns along the Kenyan coast, with one of the biggest busts dating back to September 2018. Police arrested Fatuma Ahmed Ali and Swaleh Yusuf Ahmed (now deceased) in Kilifi County, where they found 91.7kg of heroin and 997g of cocaine hidden in their home.

Following Swaleh’s passing, a court sentenced Fatuma to 40 years in prison and fined her KSh 825.6 million on November 19, 2024.

In another case, authorities intercepted 5.8kg of heroin worth KSh 17.6 million from Maimuna Jumanne Amir at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, in March 2021. She is now serving a 30-year sentence.

Other convicted traffickers, including Juma Mwanyota and Abdulmajid Msallam Timamu, received 13-year and 15-year jail terms, respectively.

With several drug cases still in court, Kenyan anti-narcotics officers are intensifying their crackdown to dismantle trafficking networks across the country.