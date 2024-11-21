Mombasa Drug Baron’s Widow Fined KES. 825 M for Kes.275 M Heroin Trafficking

In a landmark ruling, a Mombasa-based woman, Fatuma Ahmed Ali, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and fined Kes. 825,642,000 for trafficking heroin valued at Kes. 275 million.

The sentence, delivered by Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo on behalf of Principal Magistrate Martin Rabera, marks a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) presented overwhelming evidence linking Fatuma to the illicit trade. The prosecution, led by Senior Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo, revealed that on September 20, 2018, Fatuma, her late husband Swaleh Yusuf Ahmed, and others trafficked 91,738 grams of heroin concealed in two brown suitcases and a gunny bag at Kikambala Housing Estate in Kilifi County.

Swaleh Yusuf Ahmed, also known as “Candy Rain” or “Kandereni,” was a notorious drug baron facing additional charges for trafficking psychotropic substances.

However, the court dropped his charges after he died under mysterious circumstances. His body was discovered near Vipingo in Kilifi County nine days after being reported missing. At the time of his death, the court had placed him on his defense, citing a prima facie case against him.

During the trial, the prosecution argued against a non-custodial sentence, emphasizing the significant volume of narcotics recovered. Counsel Sombo highlighted the devastating societal impact the drugs could have caused, stating that 91,000 lives could have been ruined had the heroin reached the market.

Magistrate Rabera commended the prosecution for presenting compelling evidence, including detailed testimonies from officers who conducted the raid. The officers described how the narcotics were recovered in the presence of the public, ensuring the integrity of the evidence.

“There is no evidential gap to suggest that the exhibits were tampered with or planted. Having reviewed and analyzed all the evidence, I find the charges against the accused proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is hereby convicted as charged,” Magistrate Rabera ruled.

The judgment reflects the court’s strict stance on drug trafficking and its commitment to upholding the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act. Authorities hope this sentence serves as a deterrent to others involved in narcotics trafficking.

This case underscores the growing resolve of Kenyan law enforcement and judicial systems to combat the narcotics trade and protect communities from its harmful effects.