CS Deborah Barasa Faces Resignation Calls Over Patient’s Murder at KNH

A section of political leaders is calling for the resignation of Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa following the shocking murder of a patient at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei blamed CS Barasa for the security failure, arguing that the murder highlights a serious lapse at Kenya’s largest referral hospital. He demanded that Barasa, the Health Principal Secretary, and KNH’s management step down over their inability to ensure patient safety.

“It’s only in Kenya where a stranger can walk into the top referral hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), and stab a patient to death. The Health Cabinet Secretary, PS Health, and KNH management must take personal responsibility for these security lapses and resign. My condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” Cherargei stated.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris echoed his concerns, calling for immediate action and transparency.

“These repeated lapses in security are a matter of serious concern. It is imperative that KNH provide transparency and accountability. KNH must take immediate and concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of patients and staff,” Passaris emphasized.

Gilbert Kinyua was found dead in his hospital bed during a routine check by a night nurse on the morning of Friday, February 7. Preliminary investigations indicate he was murdered between the 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. routine checks. Authorities also recovered a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as pressure mounts on the hospital and health ministry officials.