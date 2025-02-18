MSS Commander Godfrey Otunge Makes Appeal as Haiti Mission Reaches Critical Stage

Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) Force Commander Godfrey Otunge has called for the creation of additional forward operating bases (FOBs) to strengthen their operations in Haiti.

FOBs are secure military positions designed to support both tactical and strategic objectives. They can be used for extended periods and may be situated in friendly territories or aboard ships.

During a recent meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Haiti, Marco Antonio Penín Toledano, Otunge emphasized that more FOBs are essential for the mission’s success. He noted that past United Nations missions in Haiti had failed due to the lack of sufficient forward operating bases.

“Commander Otunge briefed Ambassador Toledano on the mission’s achievements and challenges,” a statement from MSSM shared on X read. “He expressed gratitude for Spain’s support to the MSSM Trust Fund and reiterated the importance of additional FOBs, as outlined in the Concept of Operations (CONOPS).”

Otunge described FOBs as a “silver bullet” for improving Haiti’s security, stressing that these bases are critical for enhancing MSSM’s operations. He also pointed out that previous UN missions had overlooked the need for FOBs, a gap MSSM is determined to address to ensure the mission’s success.

The Concept of Operations (CONOPS), according to Otunge, provides a detailed roadmap for organizing and deploying forces. It also ensures that higher echelons have the necessary situational awareness to make informed decisions.

MSSM Enters Crucial Phase

As MSSM moves into the next critical phase of its operations, Otunge explained that the mission would focus on reclaiming areas controlled by gangs. He stressed that additional FOBs are necessary to support the officers currently stationed in Haiti.

“Otunge called on supporting and donor countries to help establish more FOBs before the mission’s next phase begins,” the statement added.

Ambassador Toledano, in turn, reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to helping resolve Haiti’s gang crisis. He highlighted Spain’s significant contributions, including its role in rebuilding the National General Hospital in Port-au-Prince, despite the ongoing challenges posed by gangs.