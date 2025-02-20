Kenya Secures World Bank Funding for Isiolo-Mandera Road Upgrade

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has confirmed securing World Bank funding to expand the Isiolo-Mandera road, with completion targeted for 2029.

According to a government notice published in MyGov, KeNHA will oversee the road’s expansion, which stretches northeast from Isiolo Town in Isiolo County through Meru, Wajir, and Mandera counties.

World Bank documents indicate that the project will be implemented in phases, with the final round of funding expected in 2029.

Kenya is set to receive a total credit of $750 million (approximately Ksh96.75 billion) from the International Development Association (IDA) to finance the initiative. This year alone, the country will receive about Ksh19.35 billion ($150 million) as part of the project’s funding.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya has received financing from the World Bank for the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project and intends to allocate part of the funds for consulting services,” KeNHA stated.

Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project (HoAGDP)

The road upgrade is part of the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project (HoAGDP), which aims to enhance regional connectivity between Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia. The project is expected to improve the movement of people and goods, enhance digital connectivity, and provide better access to essential social services for communities along the Isiolo-Mandera corridor.

KeNHA plans to achieve these goals by upgrading the road to bitumen standards, which will significantly boost transport efficiency and trade along the Mombasa-Garissa-Wajir-Mandera-Mogadishu corridor.

“This road connection is a crucial catalyst for integrating the northern frontier into Kenya’s economy and serves as a key international link between Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia,” KeNHA noted.

While most of the 60-metre-wide road corridor is already designated as public land, KeNHA acknowledged that some settlements have encroached on sections of it, leading to potential displacement.

The authority confirmed that land acquisition for construction will result in property loss and economic disruption for affected individuals. To mitigate these challenges, KeNHA has developed a Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) to guide compensation and relocation in impacted areas.