Nairobi’s Must-Attend Tech Event: Founders Connect Live, $12,500 up for Grabs

Africa’s tech ecosystem is evolving, and Founders Connect and African Impact Initiative—supported by Bamboo—are hosting a high-impact event in Nairobi to fuel this transformation.

This one-day is designed to help attendees unlock capital, foster partnerships, and accelerate innovation in East Africa, bringing together 300+ founders, investors, and tech leaders to drive the future of African technology.

Following successful editions across Lagos, London, and Toronto, which collectively hosted over 2,500 attendees, this strategic expansion into East Africa comes at a crucial time when the region’s startup ecosystem is experiencing rapid growth despite global market challenges.

The one-day summit aims to address critical gaps in founder-investor connections and provide practical insights for scaling in today’s market.

“East Africa’s tech ecosystem is demonstrating remarkable resilience and innovation, yet many founders still struggle to access the right networks and capital,” said Peace Itimi, Founder of Founders Connect. “Through this summit, we’re not just creating another tech event – we are building a bridge between East Africa’s ambitious founders and the resources they need to scale.

Our platform has documented the journeys of over 100 African founders, and we have seen firsthand how the right connections at the right time can transform startups into market leaders.”

The carefully curated program features industry leaders who have successfully navigated the challenges of building and investing in African markets:

Mia von Koschitzky-Kimani, Partner at Future Africa

Dennis Ondeng, CEO of Kopo Kopo

Allan Mwangi, Entrepreneurship Development Manager at ALX

Nick Joshi, CEO of Leta and more

As the key strategic partner, African Impact Initiative brings deep expertise in startup development and investment across the continent. “We’re excited to join forces with Founders Connect to expand our support for African founders, investors, and operators,” said Osaretin Obano, Executive at African Impact Initiative.

“By leveraging our combined strengths, we can unlock more capital, increase visibility, and accelerate market access.

It’s a win for the entire ecosystem, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Event Details and Highlights:

Date: March 15, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 8:30 PM (Conference: 2:00-5:00 PM | Mixer: 5:00-8:30 PM)

Venue: The Piano, PQVW+HFG, Near 171 Brookside Drive, Nairobi, Kenya

Exclusive keynote sessions and expert-led discussions on: Raising Capital in Africa – Strategies for securing funding in today’s market Scaling a Startup in East Africa – Proven Growth Frameworks Building High-Impact Careers – Thriving in tech, venture, and beyond

A Pitch2Win competition for early-stage founders with up to $12,500 in funding opportunities. The funding package includes a $10,000 SAFE Note from African Impact Initiative and a $2,500 equity-free grant from Founders Connect, along with mentorship opportunities from successful founders.

Evening networking mixer with industry leaders

Ambitious early-stage startups can apply for the Pitch2Win competition at foundersconnect.xyz/launchpad (Deadline: March 1, 2025). You can also get your tickets for the conference at selar.com/fcnairobi.

The event is supported by Bamboo and Ingressive Capital.

About Founders Connect

Founders Connect is a leading media platform dedicated to highlighting the journeys of African entrepreneurs and innovators. Its mission is to empower African innovators globally through storytelling, capital, and opportunities.

Over the past three years, Founders Connect has interviewed more than 100 founders and top operators across Africa on YouTube, through documentaries, and on the global TED stage.

The platform expanded into in-person events two years ago, hosting over 2,500 attendees in Lagos, London, and Toronto.

About AII

African Impact Initiative (AII) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering economic growth and sustainable development for Africa and its diaspora by supporting early visionaries to create solutions to the biggest problems.

One of the ways this is done is via the African Impact Challenge which supports African entrepreneurs by equipping them with resources, mentorship, and funding to develop scalable, market-creating innovations.