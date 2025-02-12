Isiolo Elders Claim Ruto’s Heckling Was Politically Orchestrated

A group of elders from Isiolo County has condemned the heckling directed at President William Ruto during his visit to the region, attributing the incident to political sabotage by leaders who skipped a key meeting with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Ruto Faces Hostility in Isiolo

President Ruto encountered a hostile reception during the groundbreaking ceremony for the County Aggregation and Industrial Park project in Isiolo on February 7, 2025.

As he took to the podium, angry residents erupted in anti-Ruto chants, shouting “Ruto must go!” in unison, creating a tense atmosphere that disrupted the event.

In response, President Ruto blamed the heckling on drug traffickers, accusing them of using local youth to retaliate against the government’s ongoing narcotics crackdown in the region.

“I hear these drug dealers have brought youth to heckle us here. Listen carefully, young people – you cannot intimidate the Kenyan government,” Ruto stated firmly.

Despite his efforts to maintain composure, the unrelenting chants overpowered his speech, forcing him to cut it short.

Elders Blame Political Rivals for Orchestrating Chaos

Speaking to the media after the incident, Isiolo elders claimed the disruption was deliberate and politically motivated. They argued that some leaders who had skipped a meeting with Deputy President Kindiki were likely behind the chaos.

According to the elders, these leaders, including some of Ruto’s close allies, could have plotted the heckling to sabotage his tour and weaken his political influence in the region.

While apologizing to President Ruto, the elders also urged him to be wary of those within his inner circle, warning that some could be working against him.

Elders’ Statement on the Heckling Incident

In their remarks, the elders expressed their disappointment over the incident, insisting that the heckling was carefully planned and did not represent the views of the Isiolo community.

“To tell the truth, the heckling that happened was carried out by our youth, but the plan was not executed on that day—it was something that had been orchestrated in advance. I remember when we were invited to meet Deputy President Kindiki in Karen, some leaders from Isiolo refused to attend. They had their own agenda. Why didn’t someone like Fatuma show up? And others as well. Statements were made by our opponent—why did he leave his own county to come here and cause tension?” one elder questioned.

The elders further alleged that the disruption was the work of political opponents and troublemakers, urging Ruto to re-evaluate his close associates.

“It was a plan orchestrated by political opponents and hooligans. Honorable President, croaking frogs do not stop a cow from drinking water. We sincerely apologize—it was not the intention of us elders. As the Isiolo Council of Elders, we deeply regret what happened. However, as the wise say, ‘What eats you is within your own garments.’ Mr. President, take a close look at the people you came with from Nairobi—who are they, and where were they on the day we were invited to meet Honorable Kindiki? Where were they on that material day?” they stated.