American Man Faces Drug Charges in Nairobi After Ingesting Cocaine Pellets

A U.S. national accused of smuggling cocaine by ingesting multiple pellets has denied drug trafficking charges.

Jarod Tyler Roberts appeared before the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts on Monday, pleading not guilty to trafficking cocaine valued at Ksh.240,000.

His lawyer, Danstan Omari, informed the court that Roberts is negotiating a plea bargain agreement with the state.

The case unfolded on February 16 when Roberts’ friends rushed him to MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi’s Westlands area after he experienced severe abdominal pain. Doctors examining him suspected he had ingested narcotic substances and alerted the police, leading to his arrest.

Investigators disclosed that Roberts had checked into the hospital under the care of his associates. Further medical tests confirmed the presence of foreign substances in his digestive system.

Under police watch, doctors performed an endoscopy, retrieving three cocaine pellets from his rectum. Later that day, he expelled another pellet.

Authorities believe he may have ingested additional pellets before his arrest. Sources indicate that investigators suspect Roberts was acting as a drug courier, though his defense team maintains he is not involved in trafficking.

The court is set to reconvene on Wednesday to review the progress of the plea deal discussions.