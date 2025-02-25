Raila Odinga Reflects on AUC Loss, Sets Stage for Political Comeback

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has spoken for the first time since his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship ended in defeat, expressing delight at returning home to Kenya.

Addressing the press at State House, Mombasa, on Monday after meeting with President William Ruto, Raila reflected on his campaign journey, dismissed claims of extravagant spending, and hinted at his next political move.

Gratitude for Support

Raila extended heartfelt appreciation to Kenyans who supported him throughout the campaign, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to his bid for the top continental job.

“I am delighted to be back home. You see, East, West, North, and South—home is best. I feel very happy and delighted to be back in Kenya after what we went through. I want to thank everybody—you, the President, the Deputy President, the ministers, leaders, and Kenyans generally who travelled with us,” he said.

He also expressed deep gratitude to President Ruto for his backing, emphasizing that his decision to run for AUC chair was purely personal.

“I want to thank my younger brother Ruto, who stood by me. He never asked me to run; he only came after I made the announcement,” Raila explained.

“He supported my candidature, not just in words but in action. He put up the necessary machinery to help with the campaign.”

Dismissing Claims of Ksh13 Billion Spending

Raila firmly refuted reports that his campaign cost the Kenyan taxpayer Ksh13 billion, calling the claims baseless and exaggerated.

“Some people say Ksh13 billion was spent on the Raila campaign. I don’t know which world they live in. A billion shillings for what?” he questioned.

He clarified that the expenses incurred were primarily for travel and logistics, ensuring that he and his team could engage with leaders across Africa.

“We were not living luxuriously. We ate what we were given, and many countries generously provided accommodation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was available 24/7, and other government departments helped arrange meetings. I want to thank my brother for this support.”

A Transformative Journey Across Africa

Reflecting on his campaign experience, Raila described the election process as eye-opening, saying it deepened his understanding of Africa’s challenges and opportunities.

“This was an enterprise that was an eye-opener. It gave us an opportunity to understand our continent better. We now know the challenges that face our continent. I had the privilege of meeting over 40 presidents in their own capitals,” he said.

Despite not securing the AUC chairmanship, Raila viewed the experience as a personal victory. He believes the knowledge and connections gained will serve him well in future endeavors.

What’s Next for Raila?

With the AUC chapter behind him, Raila is now shifting his focus to the future. He revealed plans to consult with his ODM party before making his next political move.

He also intends to meet with his supporters and allies to discuss the way forward.

“I am going to consult widely, and in due course, we will announce our way forward,” he stated.