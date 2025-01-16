New Survey Ranks Top Performing Principal Secretaries

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has emerged as the top performer in a recent Mizani Africa survey, securing a 71.2% approval rating.

Internal Security PS Raymond Omollo follows in second place with 67.5%, with both officials consistently ranking among the highest performers.

The survey, conducted between November 18 and 25, 2024, evaluated the performance of various Principal Secretaries. Economic Planning PS James Mutahi secured third place, earning a 63.7% approval rating.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok ranked fourth with 59.4%, while Housing PS Charles Hinga received 57.6%, placing him fifth. Lands PS Nixon Korir followed closely in sixth place with a 57.2% rating.

National Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo came seventh with 56.4%, followed by Livestock Development PS Jonathan Mueke in eighth with 55.3%.

Energy PS Alex Wachira dropped to ninth with 54.1%, down from his previous rating of 67.4% in November. Transport PS Mohamed Daghar rounded out the top ten with a 53.1% rating.