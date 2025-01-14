TUK Lecturers Threaten Strike Over Salary Delays and Unmet CBA

Lecturers at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) are preparing for a strike scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, unless their long-standing grievances are addressed.

Their frustrations stem from months of unpaid salaries and failure to implement agreements, with the university administration and the Ministry of Education being called out for inaction.

In a statement released on January 12, the lecturers demanded the immediate payment of their overdue December 2024 salaries. They also urged the Ministry of Education and the University Council to take responsibility for the salary delays and other unresolved employment-related obligations, which are further fueling their discontent.

“We Can’t Keep Going Like This”

The lecturers did not hold back when describing the consequences of continued inaction. They cautioned that failure to address their grievances might lead to the collapse of operations at TUK.

“We want the ministry and the university council to know that we cannot continue under these conditions. If they force us, the institution will shut down completely,” stated a section of their declaration.

In a bid to amplify their concerns, the lecturers plan to demonstrate on January 14, during which they will deliver petitions to critical government offices, such as the National Assembly, the Treasury, and the Ministry of Education. To ensure that the demonstrations proceed safely, the lecturers have already notified the appropriate security agencies.

These frustrations are not new. The lecturers, represented by the University Academic Staff Union (UASU), reminded the government of a previous agreement reached on November 23, 2024.

This agreement ended a 24-day strike across 35 public universities and two constituent colleges and included commitments to pay arrears for October and November, as well as implement a long-overdue salary increase.

Unfortunately, several months later, these promises remain unfulfilled. UASU criticized the repeated inaction, stating that it is unacceptable to negotiate agreements only for them to be disregarded repeatedly.

A significant sticking point in this crisis is the delayed implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Valued at Ksh9.7 billion, the CBA was intended to be implemented in three phases, but progress has been painfully slow. This delay has left lecturers frustrated and feeling disrespected.

“We are tired of the unending cycle of delays and excuses. We demand the immediate resolution of all pending issues,” the lecturers emphasized.

Beyond salary payments and arrears, the issue highlights a broader disappointment over long-term promises that have been left unaddressed, reflecting a growing sentiment that Kenya’s education sector is not being adequately prioritized.

The impending strike also underscores the pervasive funding shortages plaguing Kenya’s public universities. Institutions like TUK are finding it increasingly difficult to operate under severe budget constraints.

If left unresolved, the crisis could extend beyond TUK, impacting the entire higher education sector, including students, staff, and families.

As the January 14 deadline approaches, pressure mounts on the government and TUK to resolve the lecturers’ grievances. Failure to act could have far-reaching consequences for the university and the broader academic landscape.