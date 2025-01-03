KPA Set To Begin Multi-Billion Port Upgrade

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has unveiled ambitious plans to modernize and expand its facilities in 2025, as it anticipates a sharp rise in operations at the Port of Mombasa.

According to KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto, the Terminal Operating System (TOS) is already being upgraded and will enter a new phase of work in January 2025. The goal is to boost efficiency and accommodate a growing volume of cargo.

Data released in the third quarter of 2024 indicates that Mombasa’s container terminals one and two currently handle a combined 2.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per annum. To address the increased demand, KPA has awarded a tender for the construction of Berth 19B. “The Authority has awarded a tender for the construction of Berth 19B, which has a design length of 240 metres and 300,000 TEU capacity,” said Ruto.

As part of the ongoing Mombasa Port Development Project (MPDP), KPA is also engaging the Japan International Development Agency (JICA) for the third phase of construction—Berth 23, which will have a 300-metre design length and a yard capacity of 500,000 TEUs.

This initiative complements other infrastructure improvements, such as the completion of a KSh500 million modern tug jetty at the marine dockyard to streamline port operations.

The Port of Mombasa remains a vital gateway for landlocked countries in the region, including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan. Recent enhancements have revolved around mega-infrastructure investments, technology upgrades, and modern equipment.

Notable projects include the KSh32 billion Phase Two of the second container terminal, the KSh40 billion Kipevu Oil Terminal (KOT), and the KSh1 billion Cruise Ship Terminal.

In addition, KPA has constructed a KSh2 billion, 1.2-kilometre, six-lane concrete road at Kipevu to ensure the speedy evacuation of sea cargo from the port. Early last year, the facility purchased gantry cranes worth USD 31,493,808 (KSh4.1 billion) as part of the state corporation’s commitment to manage the premier ports efficiently.

Ruto noted that operational demands are on the rise, citing a record-breaking performance in May 2024, when more than 176,000 TEUs were handled. He further stated that during a 14-day festive season, the port was scheduled to receive 41 vessels, with that figure expected to grow as major shipping lines add six feeder vessels to link regional ports with global shipping networks.

KPA maintains that these large-scale infrastructure developments are aimed at solidifying the Port of Mombasa’s position as one of the most efficient and modern ports in the region. Despite increasing competition from Tanzania’s Port of Dar-es-Salaam, KPA is confident that the ongoing expansion projects will reinforce Mombasa’s status as a critical transport and logistics hub in East Africa.