Ruto Slams Gachagua, ‘Kenya Has No Space for Corrupt and Incompetent People’

President William Ruto launched a scathing attack on his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of tribalism, incompetence, and corruption.

Speaking during the launch of a modern market in Luanda, Vihiga County, on Wednesday, January 22, Ruto blamed Gachagua’s alleged failures for his removal from office.

Ruto claimed that Gachagua’s leadership style, characterized by dishonesty and divisive politics, led to the collapse of his plans.

“We entrusted certain individuals with responsibilities, but due to their incompetence, not understanding anything, theft, conmanship, corruption, and hatred, their plans and work failed,” Ruto remarked.

He warned Gachagua and his allies that their divisive tactics would not succeed.

“Kenya has no room for corrupt individuals, tribalists, or those who cannot work. We have no time for leaders focused on dividing our nation along ethnic and personal lines,” Ruto stated.

Emphasizing unity, the president assured Kenyans that the country would progress as a united and indivisible nation. “We are united as a people, and Kenya will move forward together,” he added.

Ruto’s remarks came days after Gachagua accused him of orchestrating the controversial shareholding narrative frequently mentioned in public speeches. Gachagua alleged that Ruto often instructed him on what to say during public events, which eventually led to their fallout.

“When you hear MPs talking, it’s because Ruto has sent them. I complied for a while but later stopped listening to him,” Gachagua claimed. He added that Ruto would micromanage speeches, even providing directives on specific talking points.

“He sits there with a pen instructing leaders on what to say. It reached a point when he would instruct me on what to say, but I’d get to the podium and speak about other things.”