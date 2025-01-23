Kenya’s Mpox Tally Rises to 36, Nakuru Most Affected

The Ministry of Health has confirmed five new Mpox cases in the past week, raising the total number of infections to 36 across 12 counties.

Health Principal Secretary (PS) Mary Muthoni disclosed the updates during a press briefing on Thursday. She revealed that Kericho and Taita Taveta each recorded one case, while Busia and Kilifi reported two new cases on January 21.

Nakuru County has the most reported Mpox cases, with 10, followed by Mombasa with eight and Busia with three. Other counties with confirmed cases include Nairobi, Kajiado, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Kericho, and Kilifi, each with two cases, and Makueni, Kiambu, and Uasin Gishu, each reporting one case.

PS Muthoni assured the public that the Ministry of Health has implemented a robust surveillance system to identify potential cases swiftly.

“This includes close monitoring of travelers, especially those coming from countries experiencing active outbreaks, and providing timely information to healthcare providers and the public across the country,” she explained.

The Ministry has also strengthened its collaboration with stakeholders such as the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and other partners to enhance the nation’s capacity to respond effectively. Key measures include bolstering the healthcare system, training health workers, providing personal protective equipment (PPE), and ensuring diagnostic tools are readily available in laboratories.

In addition, the Ministry is planning an Mpox vaccination drive targeting high-risk populations and implementing measures to protect children in schools. PS Muthoni encouraged Kenyans to adopt preventive practices, such as proper hand hygiene and improved sanitation in the hospitality sector, to curb the spread of Mpox.

“We have also launched public awareness campaigns through community engagement, social and mass media, and the distribution of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials to educate the public on how to protect themselves from the disease,” she added.