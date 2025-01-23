Ruto Pledges to Fulfill All Promises Made to Kenyans

President William Ruto reassured Kenyans that his government is fully committed to fulfilling every promise made during his campaign.

Speaking at the launch of the Last Mile Connectivity project in Shinyalu, Kakamega County, Ruto emphasized that his administration would not rest until all pledges are delivered.

“My transformation agenda must succeed,” Ruto declared, reiterating his determination to bring lasting change to Kenya through key initiatives aimed at improving the lives of its citizens.

The Last Mile Connectivity project is part of a broader national electrification program designed to expand electricity access across Kenya. Thousands of households have already benefited from this initiative, which continues to provide power to rural communities and stimulate local development.

“These projects are the same ones I promised you during the last General Election,” Ruto said, reinforcing his commitment to the promises made during his campaign.

Ruto announced that Kakamega County has received KSh2.9 billion to connect over 35,000 households to electricity. Specifically, Shinyalu will benefit from KSh243 million to bring power to 2,500 homes.

“Every household will be connected to electricity. Whether you live in a mud house or a permanent structure, you will receive electricity for free. All you need to do is pay your monthly bill, which is much cheaper than using kerosene,” Ruto explained.

Ruto Pledges Infrastructure Development

In addition to the electrification initiative, President Ruto addressed infrastructure concerns in the region, assuring residents that funds have been secured to tarmac the Airport-Shinyalu-Chepsonoi road. This road project, which has long been a local priority, will significantly improve transportation and access in the area.

“I know this road has been a major concern for you and your leaders. I am pleased to announce that the tendering process will be completed soon,” Ruto stated, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Ruto’s comments further reaffirmed his administration’s focus on improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for all Kenyans, particularly in rural areas where such developments are critical for economic growth.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki urged Kenyans to support President Ruto’s efforts and unite behind the government’s development agenda. Kindiki emphasized that national unity is vital for the country’s progress and that working together is the most effective way to achieve shared goals, including expanding electricity access, improving healthcare, and boosting the economy.

“We must all support President William Ruto in his effort to unite all Kenyans. We must walk together as one nation. This is the most effective way to bring development to our people,” Kindiki said.

President Ruto was joined by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cabinet Secretaries Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, and several Members of Parliament and other elected leaders.