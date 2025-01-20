President Ruto Responds to Uhuru’s Remarks on Gen Z Rights, “Youth Need Jobs, Not Violence”

President William Ruto has called on political leaders to stop inciting young Kenyans to violence and focus on creating opportunities for them.

Speaking during a church service in Bungoma County on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Ruto emphasized that leaders who provoke youth to chaos hinder the country’s progress. He urged leaders to guide the youth towards constructive paths, such as seizing the opportunities his government provides, rather than fueling violence and confrontation.

Ruto’s comments appeared to indirectly respond to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent remarks urging Gen Z to rise and fight for their rights. The President labeled these remarks as inciteful, stressing that the youth should be given the tools to succeed, not encouraged to engage in unrest.

“Our young people deserve the best from us. Let us not pit our children against each other,” President Ruto said. “These young Kenyans do not need violence or confrontation. They want opportunities, jobs to engage in business, and that is what we should be doing as leaders.”

He added, “Instead of inciting them to violence, destruction, and chaos, we need to provide solutions that address their challenges. Violence will not solve their problems or those of the country.”

Ruto further reaffirmed his commitment to expanding job opportunities and employment avenues for the youth, urging them to participate in existing government programs.

“There are opportunities in labor migration, ICT hubs, housing, and agriculture. Plan your life around these opportunities, and you will see progress,” he advised.

The President also dismissed criticism from his political opponents, stating that he would remain focused on transforming the country despite the insults. “Do not worry about those hurling insults because they do not have an alternative plan. But Kenya will move forward. You can take that assurance from me,” he assured.

On Friday, January 17, Uhuru Kenyatta urged Gen Z to continue fighting for their rights and protect what they have worked for. Speaking at the memorial of his cousin, veteran rally driver Kibathi Muigai, Uhuru emphasized that the youth should not allow anyone to take away what they have earned.

“The problem today is fear. Gen Z is the future; fight for your rights. Don’t just sit there while others take what belongs to you,” he said.

“Everything is worth fighting for. If it’s taken from you, let no one complain. Stand up for what’s yours. We are behind you.”