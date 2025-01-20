Isiolo Wildfire Destroys Over 10 Square Kilometers of Grazing Land

Elders and human rights activists in Isiolo County have urged the government to take immediate action to extinguish a fire that has been raging for three days.

The fire, which started in Merti Sub County, has already consumed over ten square kilometers of crucial grazing fields, severely impacting the local community.

Mohamed Konso, the Chairperson of the Borana Council of Elders, led local leaders in raising alarm about the fire’s devastating effects. They warned that if the blaze is not contained soon, it could lead to widespread livestock deaths and the destruction of homes and local institutions.

The wildfire is rapidly spreading across vital grazing lands for herders in Matarba, Korbesa, and Malkagalla. It is now advancing toward Iresaboru, Badana, and Sericho, causing increasing concerns that it may soon reach residential areas, threatening homes and community infrastructure.

Despite the fire burning for over 72 hours, no government intervention has been made.

Konso called on both national and county governments to treat the situation as an emergency and take swift action to contain the fire before it escalates further.

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, local leaders speculate that it could have been accidental. Abdullahi Hajj Gonjobe, a Borana elder, suggested that herders preparing meals in the bushes may have inadvertently left a fire unattended. He also pointed out that local herders harvest wild honey in the same areas, which could have contributed to the blaze.

The elders warned that the fire has already destroyed large portions of pasture, which could have sustained both livestock and wildlife for up to two years. They emphasized that the long-term effects would severely impact the local community’s livelihood.

Despite efforts by residents to extinguish the fire, their attempts have been unsuccessful due to a lack of proper equipment. The elders have urgently appealed to the government to deploy an aircraft to help contain the fire and prevent further damage.