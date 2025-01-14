Pastor Ng’ang’a Predicts Death in MP Sudi’s Family Over Abductions

Pastor Ng’ang’a has predicted that Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi will experience a death in his family before the end of the year due to the ongoing abductions in Kenya. The controversial preacher made this statement during a Sunday sermon at his Neno Evangelism Centre, where he condemned the government’s handling of the abductions.

Ng’ang’a also targeted Sudi for his recent comments, questioning whether the MP would apply the same approach to his own family.

“I have heard Sudi say that if he were in charge, he would have killed the children. Why don’t you kill your mother? You are killers… This year, you will see. People who are special to you will also die,” the pastor declared.

The preacher further claimed that the government’s statements regarding the abductions suggest it is involved in the ongoing crisis. “The fact that you are speaking in such a manner means you know what is going on with these abductions,” Ng’ang’a stated.

He also challenged the government to take the proper legal route and bring individuals to court rather than resorting to vigilante justice.

“Why don’t you take the child to court? The judge is the one to determine this case, not you. I have seen them attacking pastors,” Ng’ang’a added.

The pastor didn’t spare National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah either, criticizing his remarks about Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

Pastor Ng’ang’a questioned why Ichung’wah was inciting people against Natembeya in his home region.

“You are from Kiambu and you are going to Rift Valley to incite people against Natembeya at his home. Why don’t you let people from his region fight him instead?” Ng’ang’a posed.