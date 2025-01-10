NTSA Impounds ‘Moneyfest’ Matatu After Viral Video Shows Reckless Driving

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) impounded two matatus on Thursday after they were captured in a viral video breaking multiple traffic regulations.

The footage, widely shared on social media on Wednesday, January 7, showed two notorious matatus, ‘Moneyfest’ and ‘Ambush,’ recklessly traveling the Nairobi-Rongai route with passengers riding on top.

In another video, one of the rogue matatus, seemingly overloaded, narrowly avoided a collision with a Mercedes Benz while attempting to overtake along a busy Nairobi road. The ‘Moneyfest’ matatu is linked to George Ruto, the son of President William Ruto.

The videos quickly went viral, sparking public backlash and raising concerns about the dangers rogue PSVs pose to public safety. Kenyans voiced their frustration on social media platforms.

One Twitter user commented, “William Ruto has failed as both a parent and as a president. This is ‘MONEYFEST‘ – The Famous matatu owned by George Ruto that used to break laws at railways bus station. See what it’s doing on the roads. Is it that Ruto can’t discipline his children?“

Another user tweeted, “Not Even Police officers can stop the now infamous Matatu, Moneyfest! The Dad is lecturing other parents on how to raise their kids!”

In response to the growing outcry, the NTSA confirmed that the two vehicles shown in the viral videos had been impounded.

The authority thanked the public for raising the issue and assured citizens that the PSVs were at the Police Station for processing and further action.