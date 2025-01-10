Governor Sakaja Orders Hawkers to Move to Designated Backstreets in Nairobi CBD

The Nairobi County government has directed hawkers to relocate to the backstreets of the Central Business District (CBD) in a bid to restore order in the city.

In a directive issued on January 6, 2025, the county government announced that hawking will be allowed in designated backstreets from Monday to Saturday, between 4 PM and 10 PM. The area stretches from Tom Mboya Street to Kirinyaga Road.

“Hawking will not be permitted on main streets and roads such as Moi Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenneth Matiba Road, Latema Road, Ronald Ngala Street, Mfangano Street, Hakati Road, and River Road,” County Secretary Godfrey Akumali stated in the notice.

Additionally, the county government plans to designate walkways within the CBD exclusively for pedestrian use, reducing congestion and improving public space.

Akumali warned that hawkers found on prohibited streets will face prosecution. “Anyone found violating this notice will be prosecuted under Nairobi City County Government law,” the notice, signed by Governor Johnson Sakaja, read.

This directive follows a motion passed by the County Assembly in November 2024, introduced by Umoja 1 Member of County Assembly Mark Mugambi. The motion calls for the creation of pop-up market spaces in the backstreets and the registration of traders to help ease CBD congestion.

It remains to be seen how the county will enforce the directive as previous attempts to kick hawkers out of the CBD have proved futile.