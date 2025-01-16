Equity Group CEO James Mwangi Joins Aliko Dangote on Global Board of Advisors

Dr. James Mwangi, the Group Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings, has been appointed to the Global Board of Advisors at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), one of the world’s leading think tanks.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 15, Dr. Mwangi expressed his gratitude for the appointment and emphasized his commitment to promoting a positive narrative about Africa globally.

“I am honoured to have been asked to join the Council on Foreign Relations Global Board of Advisors and am grateful for the chance to bring a positive African narrative to the discussions,” said Dr. Mwangi.

He further highlighted that the appointment provides significant potential for Africa by fostering global collaboration.

“This is a chance to showcase Africa’s contributions to the world, both now and in the decades ahead, as the continent secures its place on the global stage,” he stated. “It will pave the way for more productive and sustainable partnerships between countries worldwide and the people of Africa.”

Founded in 1921, CFR is an independent, nonpartisan think tank focused on shaping U.S. foreign policy and advancing global relations. CFR is also renowned for publishing Foreign Affairs, a highly regarded journal on international policy.

With offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., CFR’s membership includes influential figures such as senior government officials, business leaders, academics, and media personalities.

Dr. Mwangi now joins an esteemed group of leaders on the CFR’s Global Board of Advisors, including David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder of The Carlyle Group, Michael Froman, President of CFR, Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Group, and other distinguished members like Mo Ibrahim and Sunil Bharti Mittal.