National Police Service Investigates the Return of Abducted Kenyans

The National Police Service (NPS) is taking statements from the four young Kenyans who were abducted in December 2024. The statement came shortly after the victims resurfaced on Monday, January 6, with minimal details about their captors.

The NPS revealed that one of the abductees, Bernard Kavuli Musyimi, who had been reported missing at Ngong’ Police Station, presented himself at Moi’s Bridge Police Station. He has since reunited with his family and is now assisting the police with their investigation.

“Bernard Kavuli Musyimi, who was reported missing at Ngong’ Police Station, presented himself at Moi’s Bridge Police Station today and is now providing investigators with further information,” the NPS statement said.

The police service also acknowledged media reports about the resurfacing of three other abductees—Billy Wanyiri Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Rony Kiplagat. These individuals had been reported missing at Embu Police Station, Kabete Police Station, and Thogoto Police Post.

The NPS assured the public that its officers would reach out to the families for support and additional information to aid ongoing investigations.

“Following media reports that Billy Wanyiri Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Rony Kiplagat who were reported missing in Embu Police Station, Kabete Police Station, and Thogoto Police Post respectively have reunited with their respective families, we wish to assure the public that our officer will reach out to them and their families and give them all the necessary support as we seek further information to assist ongoing investigations,” the statement added.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is actively investigating all missing persons cases across the country, with many currently pending in court and others under investigation.

The NPS urged the public to assist in these investigations by sharing any relevant information about missing persons.

“We therefore wish to appeal to members of the public to collaborate with us, by providing any information that may aid in investigations or tracing their whereabouts. All information is helpful and can be reported to the nearest police station or our toll-free lines 999, 911, 112 or FichuakwaDCI 0800722203,” the police statement added.