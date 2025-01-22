Nairobi Man Arrested with Wife’s Body Parts, Confesses to Murder

Police officers on patrol arrested a man in Nairobi’s Huruma area on suspicion of murdering his wife.

The cops intercepted 29-year-old John Kiama Wambua at around 5:00 am on Tuesday, January 21, as he walked along Kelly Towers. Upon searching his bag, police found human body parts.

Wambua reportedly confessed that the body parts belonged to his 19-year-old wife, Joy Fridah Munani. He led police to his home, where they discovered additional dismembered body parts hidden beneath his bed.

The suspect admitted to killing his wife following an argument after finding her with another man.

At the crime scene, police recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife and female clothing, with bloodstains on the floor indicating the brutal nature of Munani’s death.

The body parts were transferred to the City Mortuary for postmortem analysis.

Meanwhile, Wambua is in custody at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Starehe, as officers continue investigating the motive behind the murder.