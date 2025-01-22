Mudavadi To Gachagua: ‘Move On, You Can’t Even Get Nyumba Kumi Position’

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his relentless attacks on the government, urging him to move on following his impeachment.

Speaking during President William Ruto’s development tour in Kakamega County on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Mudavadi emphasized that Gachagua is legally barred from holding any public office, including a nyumba kumi elder position, following his ouster.

“Sheria inasema hivi: kama wewe umekuwa impeached, hauwezi kushika kazi ya umma; you cannot have public office; hata nyumba kumi hautapata. Yule aliyekuwa governor wa Nairobi alipokuwa impeached hakusonga tena, yule aliyekuwa Kiambu alipokuwa impeached hakusonga tena,” Mudavadi said.

(The law is clear: if you have been impeached, you cannot hold any public office; even a nyumba kumi position is out of reach. The former governor of Nairobi(Sonko) did not move forward after his impeachment, and the same happened to the former governor of Kiambu(Waititu).

Mudavadi further urged Gachagua to stop mourning, stating that Kenyans are tired of hearing his constant complaints. He reiterated that the government remains focused on its development agenda and will not be distracted by Gachagua’s rhetoric.

“If somebody was mourning, he has finished the mourning; the mourning period is over. Kenya must move on. Kenya is not there to listen to you mourning every other day. We must move on, and we must develop the country, and that is where President William Ruto is taking us,” Mudavadi added.

He also encouraged Kenyans to stay focused and avoid giving attention to Gachagua’s remarks. “We cannot be misled by someone who can no longer hold any public office. Let’s not waste our time; we must move forward,” Mudavadi concluded.