Kindiki Responds to Critics, Compares Ruto Challenges to Kibaki’s First Term

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has firmly rejected calls from some politicians urging him to oppose President William Ruto’s policies, similar to how his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, supposedly disagreed with his former boss.

Kindiki made it clear that opposing government policies does not fall within the Deputy President’s responsibilities. He questioned those advising him to oppose the President, stating that such suggestions were misguided.

“There are characters advising me to oppose the President, and I’m wondering, is the job of the DP to oppose the President? Is that the job description?” Kindiki said. “Those advising me to oppose the President are addressing the wrong person. Maybe they’re talking to somebody else, not me.”

The Deputy President emphasized that it is impossible to serve in a government while simultaneously working against it. He stressed that his role is to support, assist, and supplement President Ruto’s efforts to deliver on his mandate to the people of Kenya.

“The job of the Deputy President is to stand with the President and help him fulfill his mandate,” Kindiki stated.

Kindiki urged politicians who wish to oppose the government to do so from outside, suggesting they should leave the administration if they cannot support it.

“Those who want to oppose the President should leave government and do it from outside. You cannot be the DP and sabotaging the same government or in Cabinet flying a flag and then you are sabotaging the same administration. Fight us from outside. We are ready for you in 2027.”

“I have to support the President, I have to fight for him, assist and supplement him because he cannot be everywhere that is the work of the principal assistant to the president,” he added.

Kindiki made these remarks while hosting a delegation from Tharaka Nithi County at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. The meeting focused on priority development projects and the implementation of government programs.

“It took Kibaki five years to do what Ruto has done in two years”

During the meeting, Kindiki also drew comparisons between President Ruto’s leadership and that of the late President Mwai Kibaki. He highlighted that Kibaki faced significant challenges during his first term, which led to a loss of popularity.

“He dissolved his Cabinet and lost a referendum, yet he remains the most consequential former president. President William Samoei Ruto is facing the same challenges and has remained steadfast in his mission to transform Kenya,” he said.

According to Kindiki, Ruto has accomplished more in his two years in office than Kibaki did during his first five years.

“What President William Ruto has done in two years, it took Kibaki five years. Ruto is on the right track to improving our economy,” Kindiki stated.

He concluded by urging Kenyans to give President Ruto time to deliver on his promises, asserting that a transformative leader is not always popular but will gain recognition when the time is right.

“A good transformative leader is not always popular, but popularity comes at the right time. Let us give President William Ruto time to deliver,” Kindiki said.