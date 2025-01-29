Key Insights for Betting on CHAN 2025 with 1xBet

This article will highlight tips and insights on how to bet on the CHAN 2025 championship with 1xBet. We’ll cover details of the competition which is one of the most anticipated tournaments in African continental football, and discuss some of the top teams to bet on.

CHAN 2025: Tournament details and information

The CHAN 2025 championship is a footballing event specifically designed to showcase the strength of African football, particularly players who ply their trade with the continent. It allows these players to show their talent on a grand stage.

This year’s CHAN championship was initially scheduled to be hosted by a trio of East African nations, namely, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, from the 1st to the 28th of February. However, the date was eventually moved to the 8th of August later this year.

This was done to give more time for better infrastructure readiness. There will be four groups, with the top two nations from each group progressing to the knockout phase.

CHAN 2025 Betting Tips: Tournament Favourites

The CHAN championship can be difficult to predict as it consists of relatively unknown names and can be hard to gauge the strength of teams and their players. Aside from previous performances of the participating nations, a good way to improve your ability to measure a nation’s squad is by the strength of their local leagues and performances.

This is a good way to base your betting tips, as players are mostly made up of homegrown talents.

A host of teams will have a shot at claiming the CHAN championship title, including the host nations, who will enjoy the advantage of a familiar environment and massive crowd support. However, some teams stand out and are expected to reach the final.

Senegal

As the defending champion, it is only natural to be given the respect and expectations that come with it. They were drawn into Group D with Nigeria, Congo and Sudan and will be expected to go through the group phase with their West African Counterpart, Nigeria.

Nigeria

Nigeria is another team tipped to be potential contenders, having come through qualification with a resounding victory over close neighbours Ghana to seal qualification. The West African Giants, though not forerunners, can be good value for the outright winner of the tournament.

Bettors can take advantage of various welcome offers on popular betting sites like Betano. Sportytrader offers a promo code available in Nigeria for bettors who join Betano.

Morocco

The Moroccans are tipped to be solid favourites to claim the CHAN championship title, as they possess a very strong league and a pool of talented home-based players. They are the only North African participants in this year’s tournaments and are expected to go all the way.

They were drawn into a tricky group with Angola, Kenya, D.R Congo, and Zambia, but they are expected to seal the progression.

The CHAN 2025 championship will be intriguing with drama, good football and surprise packages. However, if you are considering betting on who will come out on top, the nations mentioned have a strong case to be eventual African Champions.