How to reduce harm from video games – expert advice

Video games are the most popular form of entertainment worldwide. Originally played mainly by children, they are now enjoyed by people of all ages.

The variety of genres allows everyone to find something suitable for themselves.

A good game helps one relax and distract from everyday worries.

However, fascination with games can have disadvantages, which we will discuss today.

The dangers associated with prolonged smartphone use

Experts often discuss the risks associated with prolonged smartphone use. Cell phones can be hazardous to physical and psychological health. And with the passage of time, this problem is becoming increasingly relevant.

We use gadgets for a variety of tasks, from browsing social media to playing mobile games. Therefore, it is worth limiting this time.

Gaming can lead to financial costs

Often once a game is purchased, the costs don’t end. Developers and publishers want to make even more money, and force players to spend money repeatedly. Many people have encountered lootboxes in video games.

These are boxes with unknown contents that can be opened for game points or real money. Many people think that lootboxes are similar to gambling. In Europe, they want to ban this method of monetization.

But whether it will succeed – it is unknown. After all, in Korea, such a ban is already in effect. But this did not prevent finding hundreds of games that violate the law.

But in the case of lootboxes, no one monitors the age of players. This method of monetization is inserted even in children’s games. Parents often let their children play adult games. Unlike adults, children do not realize the harm of their actions.

This has already led to young gamers spending thousands of pounds from their parents’ bank cards.

Tips for gamers

Undoubtedly, games can be a good way to unwind and relax after work. But everything is good in moderation. Therefore, you should limit the time you spend on this entertainment. Playing no more than 1-2 hours a day is optimal. Also do not play late at night, as it leads to sleep problems. After a session of interesting game, our mind is excited for a long time and can not switch to rest mode.

Experts advise parents to pay more attention to their children’s games. This is not only about the danger of loot boxes but also about content harmful to children’s psyche.