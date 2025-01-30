How TikTok’s New Partnerships Aim to Empower Kenyan Businesses and Creators

TikTok is strengthening its presence in Kenya by boosting business advertising revenue through strategic partnerships with Aleph Holdings and Wowzi. The initiative, part of the “TikTok for Business” program launched in Nairobi, aims to enhance local businesses’ access to the platform’s advertising solutions.

By leveraging Aleph’s local operations, TikTok aims to improve advertising solutions and provide businesses with better access to insights. Meanwhile, Wowzi will manage content creators by offering equipment and support, enabling them to produce tailored content for various brands.

“Tiktok for Business is helping business to connect with their audiences on the platform and Tiktok for business enables this connection,” said Carl Jordan, TikTok’s Head of Sales, Global Business Solutions.

Kenya, home to over 10 million TikTok users, ranks among the top markets for the platform, presenting significant advertising growth opportunities. Jordan emphasized the initiative’s focus on attracting a diverse range of advertisers, including local businesses and major regional and global brands.

While TikTok has introduced its Creator Fund in the U.S. and other regions, Jordan did not provide a timeline for its rollout in Kenya.

“That is something that we are exploring in other markets to develop and find best ways that it can work. But it’s something that we definitely want to do. So in the meantime what we try to do is focus on the things that we are doing at the moment,” he said.

In the U.S., TikTok compensates eligible creators between $0.02 and $0.04 per 1,000 views under the Creator Fund. To qualify, users must have at least 10,000 authentic followers and 100,000 total views in the past month.

Stephen Newton, Aleph Holding’s Regional Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted the benefits of TikTok’s collaboration with Aleph. “Partnering with TikTok allows businesses to pay in local currency, reducing costs and providing direct access to insights from TikTok itself,” he said.

TikTok stated that its partnerships with Aleph Holdings and Wowzi will empower Kenyan advertisers with advanced digital ad formats and tailored local support. Additionally, the initiative will create new opportunities for local content creators to expand their presence on the platform.

“Kenya has an incredible pool of creative talent, and TikTok allows them to connect with both local and global audiences. This partnership will unlock more opportunities for creators to thrive,” said Mike Otieno, Co-founder and President of Wowzi.

By enhancing advertising accessibility and creator support, TikTok aims to solidify its position as a key digital marketing platform in Kenya’s rapidly growing social media landscape.