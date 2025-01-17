Give Ruto Time and You’ll Be Singing Hallelujah, MP Urges Kenyans

Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek has passionately defended his support for President William Ruto’s re-election, urging Kenyans to exercise patience with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

During a TV interview on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Kiborek emphasized that the government needs more time to deliver its promises and responsibilities.

The outspoken lawmaker confidently predicted a landslide victory for Ruto in the 2027 elections. He argued that if the government is given another year or two, it will achieve significant progress, leading to widespread rejoicing.

“Kenyans have not given this government enough time. If allowed another year or two, people will be singing hallelujah for this government, and in 2027, Ruto will be re-elected,” he stated.

The MP argued that it is a longstanding tradition for Kenyan presidents to serve more than one term, regardless of public opinion. He cited historical precedents to back his claim.

“No leadership has ever been elected and failed to complete a term after just three years. They called Moi’s term a single term, and it became 24 years. Kibaki’s was called one term, and it turned into 10 years. Uhuru’s was labeled one term, and it became 10 years. Kenyatta’s one term turned into 15 years. Why would Ruto’s term end after just one?” he questioned.