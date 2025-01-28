Gachagua Exposes Ruto’s “Worst Fraud Against Kenyans”; Slams Atwoli

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto’s administration of executing the “worst fraud” through the affordable housing programme.

Speaking in Nairobi on Monday, January 27, 2025, during the launch of the Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K), Gachagua explained his opposition to the initiative, citing corruption and questionable dealings within the project.

Gachagua condemned the housing programme, calling it “the worst fraud against the people of Kenya.” He shared that his initial belief in the program, which he thought was aimed at creating jobs and providing housing, was shattered once he discovered it had more to do with business interests than actual housing.

“Looking at this affordable housing issue, it’s the worst fraud against Kenyans. It’s good today I tell the country, these were the things he (Ruto) told me to defend and I refused. I’m also stubborn. Initially, we believed the president that it was about creating employment, and it looked okay until I discovered it has nothing to do with housing – it’s just business,” Gachagua said.

Misuse of Public Funds

According to Riggy G, his persecution by Ruto and his allies stems from his efforts to expose the misuse of the housing levy collected from Kenyans. He claimed that the levy, intended to fund housing projects, was being misappropriated to sell materials like cement, steel, and iron sheets instead.

“This housing levy, which is supposed to fund the construction of these houses, is instead being used to sell cement, steel, and iron sheets. That is what the president is accusing me of not understanding and being incompetent,” Gachagua added.

In his address, Gachagua vowed that, once a new government is sworn in, he would work to abolish the Housing Levy.

“Once a new government is sworn in, that housing levy will be abolished to restore the dignity of the payslip,” Gachagua declared.

Gachagua Criticizes Atwoli’s Silence on Workers’ Salary Deductions

The former Deputy President also criticized Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli for staying silent on the recent increase in statutory deductions from workers’ salaries.

“I’ve noticed that the workers’ leader has joined the praise and worship team. Workers are being pressured by NSSF matters, and he remains silent. His only job is praise and worship. These are the things we refused to do,” Gachagua remarked.

The former DP further addressed President Ruto directly, challenging him to be honest about the reasons for their fallout.

“I want to tell the president, stop lying to Kenyans, tell the truth, we disagreed over corruption because you and your people are spreading corruption,” Gachagua asserted.

He also warned that unchecked corruption would severely hinder national development.

“It is impossible to make any progress in this country unless we sort out this country in terms of leadership. We’ll see lower and lower development,” he warned.