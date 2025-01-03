Education Ministry Highlights Progress in Grade 9 Transition and School Reopening

With the start of the first academic term, the Ministry of Education has emphasized the progress made to ensure a smooth transition into Grade 9 under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). Key initiatives include infrastructural improvements, learning material distribution, and teacher recruitment. The following highlights capture these developments in detail.

The construction of additional classrooms has been a priority to accommodate the shift to Junior Secondary Schools (JSS). Here are the critical milestones so far:

Classrooms completed: 13,200 10,100 built by the Ministry of Education. 3,100 financed through the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang, highlighted that while significant progress has been made, nearly 2,800 classrooms are still under construction.

Challenges such as slower approval processes for NG-CDF funding have contributed to delays in some areas. Nevertheless, the ministry expects 11,000 classrooms to be fully functional as schools reopen, ensuring immediate needs are met effectively.

Providing adequate learning resources has been a cornerstone of the CBC implementation since 2017. Significant advancements in this area include:

9.9 million Grade 9 textbooks dispatched to schools.

85% of these textbooks have already been delivered, with the remaining en route.

Assurance of learning materials for all students from Grade 1 to Grade 9.

According to Dr. Kipsang, the availability of these materials has been non-negotiable and reflects the government’s commitment to uninterrupted learning.

A remarkable 93% of Kenyans support the placement of Junior Secondary Schools within primary school compounds, according to a survey by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform. This preference is attributed to the continuity and familiarity it offers to young learners. However, the integration has not been without challenges, including additional strain on existing resources. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Education is addressing these issues with strategies to create conducive learning environments.

Recognizing the critical need for adequate teaching staff, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has significantly intensified recruitment efforts. The results include:

46,000 intern teachers promoted to permanent positions.

20,000 new teaching hires.

Despite these gains, the current 80,000 teachers in Junior Secondary Schools fall short of the ideal teacher-to-student ratio. Dr. Kipsang stated that a further 140,000 educators are required to address the demand fully. Efforts are underway to bridge this gap and maintain a seamless continuity in education delivery.

The transition to Grade 9 has been described as “smooth despite initial challenges” by Dr. Kipsang. The strides made in classroom availability, learning materials, and teacher recruitment highlight the Ministry of Education’s dedication to advancing CBC implementation.

However, ongoing collaboration and adaptability remain essential to overcoming persistent hurdles and ensuring the success of junior secondary education.

Looking ahead, parents and educators can expect sustained momentum throughout the school year. The government’s resolute commitment to completing classroom construction and addressing teacher shortages reflects a solutions-driven approach to education.

While challenges remain, the groundwork laid so far indicates a promising trajectory for learners’ growth and development under the CBC framework.