CS Duale Slams Citizen TV Over ‘Somali Region’ Reference

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has taken issue with Citizen TV for describing Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera counties as the “Somali region” during a news report.

Speaking on Thursday, Duale expressed his dissatisfaction with the term, which the media house, owned by Royal Media Services (RMS), used while covering a High Court ruling. The court had annulled the 2019 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) census results for the three counties, citing major irregularities.

Duale condemned the ‘Somali’ reference, calling it absurd, irresponsible, and discriminatory. He accused the media outlet of violating journalistic ethics and engaging in ethnic profiling.

“Somali region? Absurd, irresponsible, discriminatory, and ethnic profiling journalism. Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera counties are within the sovereign and territorial borders of the Republic of Kenya,” Duale asserted.

He emphasized that the three counties are integral to Kenya’s sovereignty and dismissed any suggestion otherwise as unethical and misleading.

Duale further demanded an apology from Citizen TV, accusing the station of aligning with those who manipulated the 2019 census results.

“Royal Media Service must correct and apologize. You are not different from those who schemed to doctor the census results in 2019 of that region. Kenya is one united country,” Duale added.