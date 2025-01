Comprehensive List of KICD-Approved Grade One Learning Materials for Kenyan Schools

If you’re a teacher, school administrator, or parent navigating the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in Kenya, you understand how crucial it is to have reliable, KICD-approved resources in the classroom.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has reviewed and compiled a list of teaching and learning materials for Grade One that align with CBC standards and make learning engaging for young learners.

Here’s the list.

English Language Activities

Strengthen foundational English skills with these options:

Longhorn English Language Activities Learner’s Book Publisher: Longhorn Price: KES 690 Teacher’s Guide: KES 641.25

Oxford New Progressive Primary English Learner’s Book Publisher: Oxford Price: KES 530 Teacher’s Guide: KES 550

Distinction English Language Activities Learner’s Book Publisher: Distinction Price: KES 600 Teacher’s Guide: KES 800

Mentor English Language Activities Learner’s Book Publisher: Mentor Price: KES 500 Teacher’s Guide: KES 650

Skills in English Language Activities Learner’s Book Publisher: Moran Price: KES 540 Teacher’s Guide: KES 870

KLB Lower Primary English Language Activities Learner’s Book Publisher: KLB Price: KES 450 Teacher’s Guide: KES 650



Kiswahili Language Activities

Make Kiswahili easy and engaging with these approved resources:

Kiswahili Angaza Shughuli za Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi Publisher: EAEP Price: KES 800 Teacher’s Guide: KES 900

Oxford Kiswahili Dadisi Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi Publisher: Oxford Price: KES 580 Teacher’s Guide: KES 600

Longhorn Mwanga wa Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi Publisher: Longhorn Price: KES 695 Teacher’s Guide: KES 641.25

Kielekezi cha Kiswahili Mazoezi ya Lugha Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi Publisher: Mentor Price: KES 500 Teacher’s Guide: KES 650

KLB Kiswahili Activities Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi Publisher: KLB Price: KES 370 Teacher’s Guide: KES 410



Mathematics Activities

Simplify math concepts with these resources:

KLB Visionary Mathematics Learner’s Book Publisher: KLB Price: KES 480 Teacher’s Guide: KES 380

Access and Learn Mathematical Activities Learner’s Book Publisher: Access Price: KES 980 Teacher’s Guide: KES 940

Smart Beginners Mathematical Activities Learner’s Book Publisher: StoryMoja Price: KES 534.48 Teacher’s Guide: KES 560.34



Environmental Activities

Foster love for the environment with these top picks:

Longhorn Environmental Activities Learner’s Book Publisher: Longhorn Price: KES 610 Teacher’s Guide: KES 641.25

Smart Beginners Environmental Activities Learner’s Book Publisher: StoryMoja Price: KES 586.21 Teacher’s Guide: KES 603.45



Religious Education (Christian and Islamic)

Faith-based studies are well-supported: