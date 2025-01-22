CJ Koome Refuses to Hear Lawyer from Ahmednasir’s Firm

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a lawyer from Ahmednasir Abdullahi Advocates LLP, a law firm owned by Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi. The court confirmed that the January 2024 ban on Ahmednasir and his legal team from appearing before it is still in effect.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, addressing a plea by a lawyer from Ahmednasir’s firm to represent a client, reiterated that the ban remains active. She emphasized that no members of the firm can represent clients before the Supreme Court unless the ban is lifted.

“We made a decision in January last year, where all the judges of this court recused themselves from hearing any matter involving the firm of Ahmednasir or its employees, or anyone holding a brief for the firm. The reasons for recusal were outlined in that decision. So, when the matter was called this morning, we noted that the firm of Ahmednasir is still on record,” Chief Justice Koome stated.

The court directed the petitioner to indicate how she intends to proceed with the case, given the constraints of the ongoing ban. This will ensure that the matter moves forward without further complications related to representation.

“We direct the Registrar to issue a notice to the petitioner to appear within 14 days and indicate how they wish to proceed with the matter. If they have not addressed the representation issue, the order of stay will automatically be vacated,” the court instructed.

The hearing is scheduled for the next session of the court.