Kenya Makes Gains in Global Military Power, Secures 83rd Spot

Kenya has risen in global military rankings, now holding the 11th spot in Africa and 83rd worldwide, according to Global Firepower’s annual assessment.

Egypt ranks first in Africa, followed by Algeria, Nigeria, South Africa, and Ethiopia as the continent’s top five strongest militaries. Angola, Morocco, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and Libya also make up the top 10 strongest forces in Africa.

Globally, Kenya’s military has made significant strides, securing the 83rd position among the world’s strongest forces. Egypt’s dominance, as the most powerful Arab nation, reflects substantial military investments aimed at combating terrorism and addressing regional instability.

The Global Firepower assessment evaluates military strength based on factors such as financial capacity, logistical resources, and strategic positioning.

The size of a nation’s armed forces plays a key role in determining military strength. Egypt, for example, boasts over 400,000 active personnel, supported by modern fighter jets like the F-16s and advanced naval systems.

Conversely, countries such as Benin, the Central African Republic, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gabon, Senegal, and Burkina Faso rank among Africa’s weakest militaries.