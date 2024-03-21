Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has initiated legal proceedings at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, seeking to overturn a decision that barred him and his law firm employees from appearing before the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Ahmednasir has filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General on behalf of the Government of Kenya, demanding an order to compel Attorney General Justin Muturi to reverse the pronouncement made by the Supreme Court. He argues that the decision by the Justice Martha Koome-led court violated his rights to fair administrative action, access to justice, and a fair trial.

The Senior Counsel additionally accuses the State of violating his “universally accepted fundamental right to work.”

“What they did was unfair. The effect of the ban affects my right to earn a living,” he submitted.

As a result, Ahmednassir is also pursuing Kes.200 million in damages, representing fees lost from cases he had previously handled before the Supreme Court.

The advocate alleges that the Supreme Court did not adhere to any legal framework in its pronouncement.

“That this Honorable Court be pleased to award damages of Kshs. 200,000,000.00 or other sums to the Applicant being the fees that the Applicant forfeited for cases he had conduct of before the Supreme Court,” the Senior Counsel stated.

The Grand Mullah is also challenging the action taken by the Apex court to banish him for an unspecified period.