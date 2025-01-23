African Visitors Granted Visa-Free Travel to Kenya, Libya and Somalia Excluded

Kenya has waived Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) requirements for African nationals visiting the country, aiming to promote regional integration and enhance tourism.

The Cabinet approved the policy during a meeting in Kakamega County on Tuesday, citing the need to ease travel across the continent. However, Somalia and Libya remain excluded from the exemption due to security concerns.

“This initiative simplifies travel and fosters regional integration,” the Cabinet stated.

Under the new guidelines, African visitors can stay in Kenya for up to two months, while East African Community (EAC) nationals retain their six-month stay under the EAC free movement protocols. To further streamline travel, the government introduced a fast-track ETA processing option, allowing approvals within 72 hours, subject to operational capacity.

Additionally, Kenya is enhancing security and efficiency at entry points by implementing an Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record system. This new technology will improve prescreening, strengthen border security, and speed up passenger processing.

Travelers requiring an ETA must provide a valid passport (with six months of validity and one blank page), a selfie or passport-style photo, contact information, a travel itinerary, accommodation proof, and a valid payment method, such as a credit card, debit card, or Apple Pay.

The Ministry of Interior, in a November 2023 gazette notice, announced that ETA fees are set at $30 (approximately Ksh. 3,879), effective January 2024.