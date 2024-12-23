Road Closure Alert: Ruiru-Tatu City-Kiambu Road Closed for 2 Weeks

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a planned closure of the Ruiru-Tatu City-Kiambu Road for two weeks, starting today, Monday, December 23, 2024, until Monday, January 6, 2025.

The temporary closure will impact the section between Kirigiti Roundabout and St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, allowing for essential construction and rehabilitation works. The Authority explained that the closure will help improve the road’s connectivity.

“This closure will facilitate rehabilitation and reconstruction of the road section to facilitate seamless connection in line with the Authority’s mandate,” KeNHA’s statement read on Saturday, December 21.

During the closure, all traffic will be diverted through the Kirigiti – Rui Stage Junction – Kiambu Town route.

KeNHA further confirmed that its officers will assist traffic police in managing the flow of vehicles.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution around the work zones, follow the proposed traffic management plan, and cooperate with traffic police and marshals on-site.