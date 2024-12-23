Ministry of Health Issues Urgent Safety Guidelines After Illicit Alcohol Deaths in Nakuru

The Ministry of Health has urged Kenyans to prioritize their safety and exercise caution when consuming alcohol during the festive season. This directive follows the tragic deaths of three people in Nakuru after consuming illicit alcohol in Lanet, Bahati, Nakuru County.

In a statement released on Sunday, Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni expressed concern over the risks posed by unregulated alcoholic beverages.

Police have raised fears that more people may be affected as they continue to search for the source of the deadly liquor.

Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent James Waweru confirmed that two victims, aged 37 and 41, died while receiving treatment at the hospital. A third individual was brought to the morgue on Saturday morning. Officials revealed that one of the deceased had brought the illicit alcohol and shared it with friends. The source of the alcohol remains unknown.

To prevent further tragedies, Muthoni emphasized the importance of public vigilance. She outlined three key safety measures to protect consumers:

Ensure all alcoholic beverages are legally registered and meet government safety standards. Avoid purchasing alcohol from unknown or untrustworthy sources and be cautious of suspiciously cheap or counterfeit products. Practice responsible alcohol consumption, particularly during the festive season. “Avoid excessive drinking,” Muthoni urged.

Muthoni also highlighted the dangers of illicit alcohol, which is often contaminated with harmful substances like methanol. Methanol can cause severe health issues, including blindness, organ damage, and even death.

The Ministry of Health reiterated its commitment to public awareness, with nationwide campaigns led by the Division of Drug and Substance Abuse Control. These efforts aim to educate the public on the dangers of illicit substances, including emerging tobacco and nicotine products.