Raila To Debate AUC Opponents on Live TV… Date, Time and How To Watch

Tomorrow, Friday 13, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a high-stakes event will unfold on live television screens across Africa.

The Africa Leadership Debate, also known as Mjadala Afrika Leadership Debate, pits Kenya’s candidate for the African Union (AU) Commission chairperson seat, Raila Odinga, against two formidable rivals.

He will share the stage with Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar. Each plans to persuade the continent’s policymakers, citizens, and influencers ahead of the February election.

“Candidate RAO is preparing and we are confident that Africa will see that he really does stand head and shoulders over the competitors,” said Elkanah Odembo, who is coordinating Raila’s campaign.

The debate is set between 7pm and 9pm East Africa Time, a two-hour window where the three candidates are expected to outline their visions for Africa’s future.

“The debate will be conducted by the two moderators who will address questions to the candidates in French and English,” read a communication from the AU, highlighting its multilingual engagement approach.

The showdown will be broadcast simultaneously in English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swahili, ensuring a diverse audience can follow along comfortably.

DSTV Africa plans to offer two dedicated pop-up channels for the debate. Additionally, many national broadcasters across the continent will carry the event to ensure maximum reach.

Raila’s manifesto, already translated into six official AU languages, emphasizes infrastructure expansion, increased intra-African trade, and greater financial autonomy. He also focuses on gender equity, agricultural transformation, climate action, digital innovation, youth empowerment, continental integration, and peace and security.

Winning the AU Commission chairperson post won’t be a walk in the park. While the AU has 55 member states, at least six are currently suspended due to internal conflicts or governance issues. With Sudan, Gabon, Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea sidelined, only 49 countries will cast votes. Securing two-thirds of these means Raila needs at least 33 votes.

This is not the first time the continent will witness such a televised policy confrontation. In 2016, the inaugural Mjadala saw five candidates debate for the same post. In 2020, however, no debate occurred since Chad’s Moussa Faki ran unopposed.

Below is a quick reference to key facts:

Aspect Detail Date & Time Tomorrow, 7pm – 9pm EAT Candidates Raila Odinga (Kenya), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf (Djibouti), Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar) Location Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Languages English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, Swahili Needed Votes 33 (out of 49 voting countries)

As African viewers tune in, they’ll get a front-row seat to witness policy ideas, leadership styles, and strategic visions. The hope is that this transparent exchange will help shape the continent’s path forward and inspire a future of robust cooperation under the next AU Commission leader.