How Ruto Secretly Met Nyanza MPs at State House on Tuesday Night

Late Tuesday evening, President William Ruto hosted a secretive gathering at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting brought together key lawmakers from opposition leader Raila Odinga’s political stronghold in Nyanza. According to The Star, it started around 7pm and stretched late into the night, raising eyebrows due to its hushed nature and lack of official photographs.

In an unusual move, MPs who were participating in parliamentary sporting events in Mombasa were quietly summoned and hurriedly flew back to Nairobi. Their swift return hinted at the meeting’s significance, which appeared to revolve around long-promised development projects for the region.

Prior to the State House rendezvous, the lawmakers reportedly converged at the office of National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed before traveling together in a convoy to meet the President.

“The meeting went late into the night, we were just following up on the projects we requested during his last tour of in Kisumu,” said a second-term MP who was present.

Among the projects on the table were infrastructure improvements pledged by President Ruto. These included the upgrade of roads such as Muhoroni–Mamboleo and Awasi-Katito, and the advancement of the multi-billion-shilling Koru-Soin dam — a critical resource expected to bolster irrigation and secure water supply.

During a previous Kisumu meeting, local leaders had also requested completion of the Kisian-Usenge-Osieko road, as well as tarmacking the Odongo-Uhanya and Bondo-Liahanda roads. If realized, these projects could significantly boost regional connectivity, tourism, and agriculture.

This was the first time that MPs from Odinga’s backyard had been welcomed into State House since the formation of a broader, more inclusive government. Recently, President Ruto’s restructured Cabinet drew members from opposition ranks, reflecting a new political alignment aimed at bridging divides.

Notably, former legislator John Mbadi now oversees the nation’s treasury, while Opiyo Wandayi steers the influential Energy and Petroleum docket. Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, ex-Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, and Beatrice Askul (overseeing East Africa Community) also joined the Cabinet. Mbadi and Wandayi both attended Tuesday’s meeting.

The strategic significance of these portfolios lies in their potential to accelerate development in historically under-resourced areas. As Kenya grapples with infrastructure gaps and climate challenges, the hope is that these appointments and projects will translate into tangible improvements for local communities.

Below is a snapshot of some of the key projects mentioned:

Project Key Benefit Muhoroni–Mamboleo & Awasi-Katito Roads Enhanced regional transport and trade connectivity Koru-Soin Dam Improved water supply and irrigation for agriculture Kisian-Usenge-Osieko Road Better access to local communities, boosting tourism and trade Odongo-Uhanya & Bondo-Liahanda Roads Connectivity improvements for rural areas and fishing hubs

We’ll keep watching as this new political landscape unfolds.