PS Julius Bitok: eCitizen Set to Generate Ksh1bn Daily after Ruto Ultimatum

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok has provided a positive update on the eCitizen platform’s progress after President William Ruto issued a one-week ultimatum to 34 government agencies last week.

Since then, 22,515 services have been onboarded, and the platform has attracted 13 million active users. Bitok confirmed that eCitizen is on track to exceed its target of generating Ksh1 billion in daily revenue.

The PS emphasized that all 34 agencies were required to comply with the President’s deadline.

“I have engaged with most of them today, and each is working hard to meet the presidential directive. I can confidently say that, to be conservative, 98 percent of them have complied across all ministries,” Bitok stated.

He also stressed that all government agencies must fully integrate their services into the platform without exception.

Bitok hailed the eCitizen platform as a revolutionary success, noting its dual achievements: eliminating corruption loopholes and experiencing a 1,300 percent growth in daily revenue, from Ksh60 million last year to Ksh900 million currently.

“This increase in revenue collection is a testament to the efficiency and transparency brought about by digitising services. We are on track to hit KSh1 billion in daily collections, which will significantly boost our national revenue, up from KSh60 million a day last year,” Bitok said.