Parliament Greenlights Abdi Mohamud’s Appointment as EACC Boss

The National Assembly has approved Abdi Ahmed Mohamud’s appointment as the new Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The approval came after a report was tabled by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by George Murugara, following Mohamud’s vetting on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion for the appointment, Mwengi Mutuse, vice chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, confirmed that Mohamud met all constitutional and statutory requirements, including those related to citizenship, leadership, ethics, integrity, and tax compliance.

He also highlighted that Mohamud’s recruitment followed a transparent and competitive process in line with legal standards.

Mohamud’s appointment comes at a crucial time when there are increased calls for transparency and accountability in government institutions. The EACC received 172 applications for the position, narrowing the field down to 14 candidates before conducting interviews between November 19 and 21.

Currently serving as the Deputy CEO of the EACC and with prior experience as Director of Investigations, Mohamud will succeed Twalib Mbarak, the outgoing CEO.