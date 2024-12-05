Uhuru and Central Parks Set for Transformation Under Leasing Initiative

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Cabinet has approved a plan to lease green spaces at Uhuru and Central Parks to private businesses under a public-private partnership. The move aims to modernize the parks and attract private investments to improve their facilities.

Governor Sakaja highlighted the need for innovative approaches to sustain the city’s recreational spaces amid increasing urban demands. He explained that leasing specific areas to private investors would generate revenue, upgrade infrastructure, and ensure public access remains a priority.

“The Cabinet has approved the leasing and renting of designated spaces and units within these parks, paving the way for a phased implementation that aligns with legal, environmental, and urban development goals,” read a statement from the county government.

The county anticipates that this initiative will attract more visitors to the parks while boosting Nairobi’s income.

Sakaja assured residents that the plan balances development with the need to preserve green spaces for public use.

“We expect economic growth through job creation…This initiative marks a significant step in transforming Nairobi’s green spaces into vibrant urban assets while balancing environmental and economic considerations,” the county government said.

Uhuru and Central Parks recently underwent renovations by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), with the upgrades costing KES 1.18 billion. The new leasing model is expected to build on these improvements, further enhancing the parks’ role as premier recreational hubs in the city.