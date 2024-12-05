KU Hospital Board Chair Olive Mugenda Resigns, CEO Placed on Leave

Professor Olive Mugenda resigned as the chair of the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) Board.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed confirmed the resignation, stating that President William Ruto accepted Mugenda’s resignation with immediate effect. The President officially revoked her appointment through a Gazette Notice dated December 3, 2024.

“The President acknowledges Professor Mugenda’s significant contributions to the growth and development of KUTRRH during her tenure and extends his gratitude for her service,” the statement read.

In response to the resignation, Hussein Mohamed also announced that the entire KUTRRH Board has been disbanded to restore stability and improve governance at the hospital. “The process of reconstituting the board has now begun,” the statement further added.

As part of the leadership changes, KUTRRH CEO Ahmed Dagane will take an indefinite leave, and Dr. Zainab Gura will serve as acting CEO. Additionally, the Ministry of Health has instructed Isaac Kamau, who was recently appointed as acting CEO by the Board, to report to the Ministry of Health following his release from duties.

These changes come after a strike by KUTRRH staff on December 2, which disrupted hospital operations. The workers protested poor working conditions and the suspension of their medical cover.

The staff is demanding the reinstatement of their medical insurance, reimbursement for medical expenses incurred during the suspension, and the return of CEO Ahmed Dagane, who was placed on leave by the Board.

“The management has ignored timelines set by the Ministry of Labour’s conciliator following the strike notice issued on September 9, 2024. As KUTRRH employees, we demand the immediate disbandment of the current Board,” the striking medics stated.

They also called for a caretaker Board to facilitate the selection of a new one that can further the hospital’s growth and development.